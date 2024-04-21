Trust Wallet Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $473.67 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00001755 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $473.67 million and approximately $11.79 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000461 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012544 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

