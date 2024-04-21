SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $41.80. 3,790,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,601. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

