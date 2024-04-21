Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000. A. O. Smith makes up approximately 2.2% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 393.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of AOS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,224. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.29. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOS

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.