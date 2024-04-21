Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,000. Dover accounts for approximately 2.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after buying an additional 1,005,470 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $126,175,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 160.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,319,000 after buying an additional 879,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2,173.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,997,000 after buying an additional 781,189 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.13.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,256. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $178.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

