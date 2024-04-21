8,125 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,000. Cintas makes up approximately 3.2% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.21.

Cintas Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $661.29. 390,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,657. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $438.59 and a 52-week high of $704.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $643.04 and a 200-day moving average of $587.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

