Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,724 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,942,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth about $37,752,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 469,330 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after purchasing an additional 444,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 630,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 327,210 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. 1,068,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,494. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

