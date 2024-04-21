Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.93. 10,303,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,788,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47. The company has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

