Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $1.22 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $19.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $726.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,505,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,924. The company has a market capitalization of $690.11 billion, a PE ratio of 125.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $369.76 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $763.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $660.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

