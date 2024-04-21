Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Increased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 39.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 184,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $45,366,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,971,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,102. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $141.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

