Towerview LLC Increases Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Towerview LLC increased its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Children’s Place accounts for 1.2% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Towerview LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Children’s Place worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in Children’s Place by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Children’s Place by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Children’s Place by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley cut Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $102.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $38.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 1,849,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,380,354.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,097,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,131,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

(Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.