Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Purchases 78,600 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Free Report) by 298.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the quarter. SLM makes up approximately 2.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SLM Price Performance

SLMBP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.44. 6,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average is $69.83. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

SLM Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.8552 per share. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

