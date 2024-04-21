Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $32,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,932,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,797. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

