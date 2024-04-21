Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 9.7% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 41,946.7% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 602,949 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $60,295,000 after acquiring an additional 601,515 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $8.76 on Friday, hitting $414.65. 75,230,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,307,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $437.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.25. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

