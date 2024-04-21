FTX Token Price Reaches $1.44 (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One FTX Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002226 BTC on exchanges. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $473.81 million and approximately $13.68 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) was developed by the FTX derivatives exchange as a cryptocurrency token for various purposes within its ecosystem, including paying transaction fees, acting as collateral, and purchasing services. FTX, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang, emerged as a prominent cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, offering an array of financial products such as futures, options, and leveraged tokens. However, the platform experienced a swift collapse in November 2022 following concerns over its financial stability and management practices, particularly regarding its heavy reliance on FTT and the solvency of its associated entity, Alameda Research. The unfolding of events, including a failed acquisition by Binance and subsequent bankruptcy filings, underscored the inherent risks and volatility within the cryptocurrency market.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

