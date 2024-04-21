Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $18.82 Million Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 469,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $18,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.1 %

Brookfield stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.99. 2,106,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

