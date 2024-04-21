Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $31,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after purchasing an additional 196,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,287,000 after purchasing an additional 61,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,340,205,000 after acquiring an additional 274,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,231,000 after acquiring an additional 232,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Shares of ISRG traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $366.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,975,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,392. The firm has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $403.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $386.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

