Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 2,316 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $25,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.60.

Eaton Trading Down 1.9 %

ETN stock traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,310. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $161.12 and a twelve month high of $331.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

