Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 3,732 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 294,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $21,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,875. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.04.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTV

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.