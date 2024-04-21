WEMIX Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.46 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00002366 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. WEMIX has a total market cap of $547.69 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WEMIX alerts:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 956,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 356,676,439 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 956,380,624.0457741 with 356,616,997.51988804 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.54534293 USD and is up 4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,686,948.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

