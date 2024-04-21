Cetera Trust Company N.A Buys Shares of 5,961 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 47,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.24. 2,112,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,721. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

