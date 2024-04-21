PSI Advisors LLC Sells 2,761 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 464,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after buying an additional 64,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TYG stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,752. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.