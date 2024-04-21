Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 341.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,695 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hasbro from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.