Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 904 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CME Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,867,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,986,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.04. 2,563,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,048. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.73 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.