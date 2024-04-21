Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,485,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 340,023 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft accounts for about 4.0% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $101,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,480,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $851,507,000 after buying an additional 1,073,195 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $514,620,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,463,000 after buying an additional 325,478 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 109.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,967,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,519,000 after buying an additional 2,594,172 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DB stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.91. 4,599,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Erste Group Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

