Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 698.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,632 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,597 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Oppenheimer downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,241,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,692,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

