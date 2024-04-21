Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $653,329.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,034.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $153,899.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $653,329.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,403 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,034.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,520. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.18. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.