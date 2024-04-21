Beldex (BDX) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $245.30 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.80 or 0.04869390 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00057444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00023594 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009575 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011913 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003736 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,183,878 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,803,878 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

