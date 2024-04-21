Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $1,892.12 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001523 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,657.82 or 0.99988652 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010839 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00220632 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,183.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.