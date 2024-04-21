Degen (DEGEN) Price Hits $0.0334 on Exchanges

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Degen token can now be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Degen has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. Degen has a total market capitalization of $416.82 million and approximately $50.95 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Degen Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.03631366 USD and is up 7.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $50,953,122.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars.

