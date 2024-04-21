Towerview LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Towerview LLC increased its stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cantaloupe accounts for 1.0% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 243.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,235,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 876,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 233,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 230,335 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Cantaloupe by 27.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 979,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 209,928 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,631,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 209,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

CTLP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.16. 184,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.45 million, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.92 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTLP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 7,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 7,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at $58,405,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

