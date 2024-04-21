Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,913,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,009. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.57 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $262.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.87.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 628,184 shares of company stock worth $184,794,698. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

