Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 123,390 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,390 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,492,000 after buying an additional 2,470,412 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,968.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after buying an additional 909,838 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 863,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $14,268,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,141,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after buying an additional 669,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock worth $112,642. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.54. 1,517,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,954. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $23.82.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 175.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

