Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Holdings Trimmed by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 962,364 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 169.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 266,853 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Fortress Biotech Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of FBIO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 186,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,720. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42. The company has a market cap of $33.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.46 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 74.12% and a negative return on equity of 770.86%. Research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

