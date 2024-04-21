Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in SLM by 51.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

SLM Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $21.09. 1,211,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,973. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.20 million. SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.33%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.