Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,097 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,011,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,277,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,890,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,003,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,906,009,000 after purchasing an additional 946,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded down $20.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $481.07. 25,215,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,967,675. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $494.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.13 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.53.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $7,568,131.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $7,568,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,421,182 shares of company stock worth $677,574,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

