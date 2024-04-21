Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. LXP Industrial Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,072,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,671. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 650.08%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

