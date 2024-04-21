PSI Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,075 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 242,742.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 230,605 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 331,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 188,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 131,057 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 196.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 185,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 122,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 332.5% during the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDP remained flat at $25.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 321,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,073. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

