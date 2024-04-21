Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,205 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Bank of America Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.97. 56,273,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,086,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $291.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.