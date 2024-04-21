Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 366,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,050 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC makes up approximately 1.7% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSBD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 352,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.09 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 43.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

GSBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

