PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 319 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of REGL traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.37. The stock had a trading volume of 32,570 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.84. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.