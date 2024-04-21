Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,830 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 151,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 289.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,571. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

