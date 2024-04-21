Achain Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $306,336.67 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001253 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001006 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000886 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002766 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001216 BTC.
Achain Profile
Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.
Buying and Selling Achain
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.
