ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0001 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $191.31 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00130263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008913 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011903 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001490 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

