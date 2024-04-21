PSI Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,943,000 after buying an additional 1,485,730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,421,000 after buying an additional 1,687,275 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,556,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,301,000 after purchasing an additional 807,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,473,000 after purchasing an additional 175,073 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.84. 3,008,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,904. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

