SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Position Lifted by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,005 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises about 2.6% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSM. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,677,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPSM traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $40.19. 1,506,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

