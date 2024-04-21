PSI Advisors LLC Acquires 83,323 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 761.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,323 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,934,893 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

