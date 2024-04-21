Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,879 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.20. 23,185,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,281,957. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $144.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

