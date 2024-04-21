Ergo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $192,187.44 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00002383 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $115.02 million and $192,187.44 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,704.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $502.59 or 0.00778453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.00130397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008920 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00042532 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.11 or 0.00179837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.83 or 0.00108154 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,775,504 coins and its circulating supply is 74,775,396 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

