Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $58.68 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00057366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00023623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009569 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00013445 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006204 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,896,960 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

