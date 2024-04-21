Towerview LLC Boosts Stock Position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Towerview LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,395 shares during the quarter. Corvus Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.5% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Towerview LLC owned about 0.89% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRVS. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 58,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,566. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

